Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video)
Tori News
- The young men were reportedly reacting to a message by Pastor David Ibiyeomie condemning internet fraudsters.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
I gave up on ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ after Pastor Ibiyeomie’s curses – Church member confesses
Naija Loaded:
You Kill People Everyday When You Yahoo Somebody, It Is Stealing – Clergyman David Ibiyeomie
Correct NG:
Nothing wey you wan preach, we go still dey pop – Young boys react after Pastor Ibiyeomie placed curse on yahoo boys (Video)
PM News:
Video: David Ibiyeomie lays curses on internet fraudsters
Naija on Point:
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop – Alleged Yahoo Boy’s React After Pastor Ibiyeomie Placed Curse On Them (Video)
Gist Reel:
Nothing wey you wan preach, we go still de pop - Young boys react to Pastor Ibiyeomie's curse on yahoo boys [Video]
News Breakers:
I gave up on ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ after Pastor Ibiyeomie’s curses – Church member confesses
Edujandon:
I gave up on ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ after Pastor Ibiyeomie’s curses – Church member confesses
More Picks
1
My husband is entitled to more than one wife ? Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of 'snatching another woman's husband' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
3
Gunmen Storm THISDAY Abuja Office, Threaten to Kill Staff -
This Day,
18 hours ago
4
Biafra: Mind your utterances, you are not Igbo – IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
5
Reps, NACCIMA ask CBN to suspend implementation of e-invoicing for import, export -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
7
Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters -
Legit,
9 hours ago
8
Diri urges Christians not to see politics as being dirty -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
9
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
10
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
