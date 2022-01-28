Post News
News at a Glance
Derby boss Rooney turns down approach from Everton
The Guardian
- Derby manager Wayne Rooney said on Friday he turned down the chance to be interviewed by Everton to stay with the financially stricken Championship club.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Why I Turned Down Everton Job --Rooney
Daily Post:
EPL: Real reason I rejected Everton job – Wayne Rooney
Not Just OK:
Wayne Rooney Explains why He Rejected Everton Managerial Position | Read
The Street Journal:
Derby Boss Rooney Turns Down Approach From Everton
Fresh Reporters:
EPL: Real Reason I Rejected Everton Job – Wayne Rooney
News Breakers:
Derby boss Rooney turns down approach from Everton
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Why I turned down Everton job - Rooney
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
3
Second term: What I will do before making my decision known –Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Police rescue seven victims of human trafficking in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
7
Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
Police arrest 'ponzi scheme operators for attempting to defraud' Gombe residents -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
10
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
