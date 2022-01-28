Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu holding meetings abroad, will return to Nigeria next week –Aide
News photo The Punch  - All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, is in fine health and excellent spirits, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, has said.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide Sahara Reporters:
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide Reveals Online Nigeria:
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide Reveals
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide News Breakers:
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide Reveals Tori News:
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide Reveals


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
4 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info