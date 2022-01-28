Post News
News at a Glance
Yobe: Police arrest soldier, two others over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery
Daily Post
- A soldier attached to the headquarters of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, alongside two others, has been arrested over
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Police Arrests Soldier For Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest Soldier, two others for alleged armed robbery in Yobe
Prompt News:
Police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects in Yobe
News Breakers:
Police Arrest Soldier For Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery
Fresh Reporters:
Police Arrest 3 Armed Robbery Suspects In Yobe
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
3
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
4
"Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Shortage of of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria ' Unilorin Professor laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Police arrest 'ponzi scheme operators for attempting to defraud' Gombe residents -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
9
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
10
Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 | Autos | herald.ng -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
