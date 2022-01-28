Post News
News at a Glance
Spokesman makes further clarification on why Tinubu travelled abroad
Within Nigeria
- All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, is in fine health and excellent spirits, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, has said.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Signal:
Tinubu Traveled Abroad for Consultations – Spokesman
CKN Nigeria:
Tinubu Travelled To London But Not For Medicals...Spokesman
PM News:
Real reason Tinubu travelled to UK - Aide - P.M. News
Naija News:
Why Bola Tinubu Went To London - Tunde Rahman
Republican Nigeria:
Real reason Tinubu travelled abroad – Spokesman
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
3
Second term: What I will do before making my decision known –Sanwo-Olu -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Police rescue seven victims of human trafficking in Katsina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
6
VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
7
Man who dreamt of being slashed with a knife calls for prayers as he wakes to find a cut on the same spot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
Police arrest 'ponzi scheme operators for attempting to defraud' Gombe residents -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
10
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
