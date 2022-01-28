Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles
Daily Post  - Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, is among the candidates under consideration to become the next Ghana head coach, according to Ghana Web. Milovan Rajevac was sacked after the Black Stars were eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

