Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo commends resolution of African Church dispute
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has commended leaders and members of the African Church for peacefully settling their differences.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo Commends Resolution of African Church’s Internal Dispute This Day:
Osinbajo Commends Resolution of African Church’s Internal Dispute
Osinbajo commends African Church leaders for resolving disputes The Punch:
Osinbajo commends African Church leaders for resolving disputes
Osinbajo commends African Church Leadership over peaceful reconciliation The Eagle Online:
Osinbajo commends African Church Leadership over peaceful reconciliation
Osinbajo commends African Church leaders for resolving disputes News Breakers:
Osinbajo commends African Church leaders for resolving disputes


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
3 ‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 8 hours ago
6 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 9 hours ago
8 Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
9 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info