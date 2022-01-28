Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria
News Breakers  - ‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics  Daily Post Nigeria “My husband is entitled to more than one wife” – Mercy Aigbe  Premium Times How Mercy Aigbe’s ex hubby reacted to actress’ remarriage ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I didn’t break my new husband’s home, Mercy Aigbe insists The Punch:
I didn’t break my new husband’s home, Mercy Aigbe insists
Photo of actress Mercy Aigbe and her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, on his birthday Linda Ikeji Blog:
Photo of actress Mercy Aigbe and her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, on his birthday
My new husband is a Muslim and can marry more than one wife, I didn Gist Reel:
My new husband is a Muslim and can marry more than one wife, I didn't break his home - Mercy Aigbe insists
My Husband Is Entitled To More Than One Wife – Mercy Aigbe Fires Back At Critics Naija on Point:
My Husband Is Entitled To More Than One Wife – Mercy Aigbe Fires Back At Critics
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home – Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists GL Trends:
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home – Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home – Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists Online Nigeria:
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home – Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home - Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists Tori News:
I Didn’t Break My New Husband’s Home - Actress, Mercy Aigbe Insists


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
4 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info