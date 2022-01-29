Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola, others to join presidential race
News photo The Punch  - Northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly, have called on prominent private sector players to come to the nation’s rescue by joining the 2023 presidential race.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

