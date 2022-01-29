Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Orji Kalu condoles with Senator Folarin over wife’s death
The Punch
- The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has commiserated with his colleague, Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Angela.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
Orji Kalu commiserates with Sen. Folarin over wife’s death
The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila condoles Senator Folarin over wife's death
News Breakers:
Orji Kalu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife’s death
Instablog 9ja:
Senator Teslim Folarin’s wife, Angela, has d!ed in the U.K
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others -
Naija Loaded,
13 hours ago
3
Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
CBN releases GSI framework to check bad loans -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
5
Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
6
NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway -
The Rainbow,
11 hours ago
8
Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
9
Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: AFCON 2021 Quarterfinals | PREVIEW -
Not Just OK,
7 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: I hope you’ve withdrawn your children from Dowen College - Funke Akindele questions parents -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
