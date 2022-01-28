Sen Akanbi, wife condoles Sen Teslim Folarin over wife's death Vanguard News - Frontline Oyo state politician and Senator that represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate from 2015 to 2019, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi and his dear wife Folake Akanbi, has commiserated with Senator Teslim Folarin, the Senator ...



News Credibility Score: 99%