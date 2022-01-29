Post News
News at a Glance
Video: Why broke men should be banned from getting married this year – Nigerian man
Correct NG
- A Nigerian man has tackled struggling men planning to tie the knot this year, saying they want to subject someone’s daughter to suffering.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Broke men should be banned from getting married – Man fumes (Video)
Lailas News:
Why broke men should be banned from getting married this year – Nigerian man
The Dabigal Blog:
Why broke men should be banned from getting married this year – Nigerian man
Naija on Point:
Broke Men Should Be Banned From Getting Married This Year – Nigerian Man Says
Gist Lovers:
“Why Broke Men Should Be Banned From Getting Married This Year” – Man Fumes [VIDEO]
Gist Reel:
Broke men should be banned from getting married this year – Man fumes (Video)
More Picks
1
If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
3
Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) -
Tori News,
21 hours ago
4
Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
"Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
8
Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
