Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Isreal DMW blows hot as Davido smashes his phone (Video)
News photo The Info NG  - Isreal DMW blows hot as Davido smashes his phone (Video)

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

I Should Die If I Fail To Take A Bullet For Davido – Isreal DMW (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
I Should Die If I Fail To Take A Bullet For Davido – Isreal DMW (Video)
Let Me Die If I Fail To Take A Bullet For My Boss Davido – Isreal DMW (Video) Lailas News:
Let Me Die If I Fail To Take A Bullet For My Boss Davido – Isreal DMW (Video)
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm so angry" - Isreal DMW fumes as Davido smashes his phone for filming too much, threatens vengeance (Video)


   More Picks
1 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
2 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 20 hours ago
4 Sylvester Oromoni: I hope you’ve withdrawn your children from Dowen College - Funke Akindele questions parents - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway - The Rainbow, 17 hours ago
7 Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
8 Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 UPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raid - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana Raises Alarm, Says Some People Are Using His Name To Do Bad Things - Kanyi Daily, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info