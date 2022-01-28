Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN reduces ATM withdrawal charges, inter bank transfers fees
The Street Journal  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced ATM withdrawal charges, inter-bank transfer fees as it issues a downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

CBN Reduces ATM Withdrawal Charges, Inter Bank Transfers Fees The Nigeria Lawyer:
CBN Reduces ATM Withdrawal Charges, Inter Bank Transfers Fees
ICYMI: CBN reduces ATM withdrawal charges, inter bank transfers fees Affairs TV:
ICYMI: CBN reduces ATM withdrawal charges, inter bank transfers fees
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees Tunde Ednut:
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees Within Nigeria:
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees
National Daily:
CBN reduces ATM withdrawal charges, interbank transfers’ fees
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees Tori News:
Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 20 hours ago
3 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 "Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Even church people are doing Yahoo, Pst Ibiyeomie lays curses on fraudsters - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Shortage of of dead bodies is affecting Anatomy study in Nigeria ' Unilorin Professor laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Police arrest 'ponzi scheme operators for attempting to defraud' Gombe residents - The Cable, 20 hours ago
9 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Toyota retains crown as world’s biggest car seller in 2021 | Autos | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info