Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal
News photo Leadership  - There will be delay in passenger facilitation at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) set to expand the Zulu wing of the terminal.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

