Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild
News photo The Punch  - Media personality and Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Studios, Mo Abudu, on Saturday celebrated being a grandmother for the second time.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild at 57 - P.M. News PM News:
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild at 57 - P.M. News
Celebration as Mo Abudu becomes a grandmother for the second time [SEE photos] Top Naija:
Celebration as Mo Abudu becomes a grandmother for the second time [SEE photos]
Mo Abudu Gushes, Reveals She Now Has Two Grandchildren The Will:
Mo Abudu Gushes, Reveals She Now Has Two Grandchildren
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild at 57 News Breakers:
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild at 57
Media Mogul, Mo Abudu Welcomes Second Grandchild Naija News:
Media Mogul, Mo Abudu Welcomes Second Grandchild
Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Welcomes Another Grandchild At 57 Kanyi Daily:
Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Welcomes Another Grandchild At 57
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild Gist Reel:
Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild
Nigerian Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Welcomes Second Grandchild Tori News:
Nigerian Filmmaker, Mo Abudu Welcomes Second Grandchild
Jubilation as Mo Abudu becomes a grandmother for the second time, shares adorable photo Kemi Filani Blog:
Jubilation as Mo Abudu becomes a grandmother for the second time, shares adorable photo


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
3 ‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Nigeria is not finished, it is coming out stronger — Okorocha - National Accord, 12 hours ago
7 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Burkina Faso Coup: ECOWAS To Engage With Coup Leaders On Way Forward - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
9 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 11 hours ago
10 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info