Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thousands of flights canceled as Eastern US braces for winter storm
News photo The Guardian  - Thousands of flights in the United States were canceled Saturday as parts of the East Coast braced for a shellacking by a powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm Channels Television:
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm The Street Journal:
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm Global Village Extra:
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm Screen Gist:
Thousands Of Flights Canceled As Eastern US Braces For Winter Storm
Winter storm slams into eastern United States, brings heavy snow News Breakers:
Winter storm slams into eastern United States, brings heavy snow


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
3 ‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Nigeria is not finished, it is coming out stronger — Okorocha - National Accord, 12 hours ago
7 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Burkina Faso Coup: ECOWAS To Engage With Coup Leaders On Way Forward - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
9 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 11 hours ago
10 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info