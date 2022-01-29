Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC alerts Nigerians of new malware, TangleBot infecting Android devices
News photo National Accord  - By JOY ADARA, Abuja – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has alerted Nigerians of a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting [...]

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NTA:
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot
NCC, again, alert of a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware News Wire NGR:
NCC, again, alert of a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot, unleashed by Cybercriminals News Diary Online:
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot, unleashed by Cybercriminals
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot Daily Nigerian:
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot News Breakers:
NCC warns against new SMS-based Android Malware, TangleBot
NCC alerts telecom subscribers to new SMS-based Android Malware named TangleBot, Tech Economy:
NCC alerts telecom subscribers to new SMS-based Android Malware named TangleBot,


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
4 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info