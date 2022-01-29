Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway
News photo The Rainbow  - The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted cocaine valued at N3.9 billion hidden inside a Ford transit bus conveying religious books along Seme- Badagry Expressway. This was disclosed in a statement signed on ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Customs Intercept Cocaine Worth N3.9bn Along Seme-Badagry Expressway Channels Television:
Customs Intercept Cocaine Worth N3.9bn Along Seme-Badagry Expressway
Customs intercepts N3.917bn cocaine, arrests 1 Daily Trust:
Customs intercepts N3.917bn cocaine, arrests 1
Customs intercepts 11.91kg of cocaine valued N3.9b The Eagle Online:
Customs intercepts 11.91kg of cocaine valued N3.9b
Customs Intercept Cocaine Worth N3.9bn Along Seme-Badagry Expressway News Breakers:
Customs Intercept Cocaine Worth N3.9bn Along Seme-Badagry Expressway


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Nothing Wey You Wan Preach, We Go Still Dey Pop - Alleged Yahoo Boys Reply Pastor David Ibiyeomie (Video) - Tori News, 21 hours ago
4 Two Christians convert to Islam in Enugu state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 "Whenever I'm releasing music they try to pull some real bulls**t" - Chris Brown reacts to being sued $20Million for alleged rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Olu of Ikeja stool: Kushemi-Moses royal family cautions against illegal selection process - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Bayelsa pledges support for 14-year-old-girl impregnated by father - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Twitter: ECOWAS court adjourns suit against Buhari government - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info