Oyo speaker, others pay last respects to slain OAU student, Timothy Adegoke
News photo The Punch  - The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, and other dignitaries on Saturday, gathered at the Eruwa Town Hall in the state and paid last respects to Timothy Adegoke, whose death at a hotel in Ile-Ife triggered a serious controversy.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

