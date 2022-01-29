Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has acquired a new whip. His wife, Grace, shared the good news on her Instagram page this afternoon.

 

She wrote


''When one door closes ; a b

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fashion designer, Yomi Casual acquires brand new SUV as birthday gift (Video) The Info NG:
Fashion designer, Yomi Casual acquires brand new SUV as birthday gift (Video)
Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip Information Nigeria:
Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip
Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip News Breakers:
Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip
Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, acquires a brand new whip as birthday gift Naija Parrot:
Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, acquires a brand new whip as birthday gift
Nigerian Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip Monte Oz Live:
Nigerian Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip
Between Fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his wife Grace😂 Gist Reel:
Between Fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his wife Grace😂


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
3 ‘My husband is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife’ – Mercy Aigbe blast critics – Daily Post Nigeria - News Breakers, 1 day ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Rohr could take charge of Black Stars against Super Eagles - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway - The Rainbow, 10 hours ago
9 Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
10 Yoruba leader, Olufemi Adegoke is dead - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info