UPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raid

UPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raid



Two persons suspected to be students of the Kwara State Polytechnic (KWARAPOLY) has been feared killed in a raid by operatives of the Special ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineUPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raidTwo persons suspected to be students of the Kwara State Polytechnic (KWARAPOLY) has been feared killed in a raid by operatives of the Special ...



News Credibility Score: 99%