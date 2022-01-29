Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police engage kidnappers in gun battle, rescue ex-councillor, recover weapons in Nasarawa
News photo Daily Post  - The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued one Anthony Duke Effiom, a former councillor in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State who

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle, Rescue Ex-Councillor, Recover Weapons In Nasarawa Information Nigeria:
Police Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle, Rescue Ex-Councillor, Recover Weapons In Nasarawa
Nasarawa Police rescues kidnapped politician Within Nigeria:
Nasarawa Police rescues kidnapped politician
Police Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle, Rescue Ex-Councillor, Recover Weapons In Nasarawa Tori News:
Police Engage Kidnappers In Gun Battle, Rescue Ex-Councillor, Recover Weapons In Nasarawa


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 - TVC News, 20 hours ago
4 NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, charges new officers on drug war - TVC News, 23 hours ago
5 Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Fixing Nigeria's politics requires new developmental organisations - Soludo - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 EKEDC, IE give reason for power outage in Lagos - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana Raises Alarm, Says Some People Are Using His Name To Do Bad Things - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
9 Barty Makes History After Winning First Australian Open - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
10 Fire razes Master Energy petrol service station in Umuahia - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info