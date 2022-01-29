Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barty Makes History After Winning First Australian Open
News photo Channels Television  -   An imperious Ashleigh Barty said it was a dream come true after on Saturday becoming the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years, but the memories made along the way were more important than the trophy.

9 hours ago
