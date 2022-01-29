Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers
News photo Channels Television  -   The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it remains solely responsible for the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs. The commission said this is a constitutional mandate and had been ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers The Street Journal:
Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers
Police Recruitment, Our Constitutional Responsibility, Not IGP’s - PSC Tells Protesting Workers The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Recruitment, Our Constitutional Responsibility, Not IGP’s - PSC Tells Protesting Workers
Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers News Breakers:
Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers
Police recruitment, our constitutional responsibility, not IGP’s – PSC Within Nigeria:
Police recruitment, our constitutional responsibility, not IGP’s – PSC


   More Picks
1 If any IPOB member in the region of Biafra dies as a result of your threat, you will understand what we can do - IPOB warns Asari Dokubo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
3 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 CBN releases GSI framework to check bad loans - The Nation, 11 hours ago
5 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 14 hours ago
6 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway - The Rainbow, 11 hours ago
8 Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
9 Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: AFCON 2021 Quarterfinals | PREVIEW - Not Just OK, 7 hours ago
10 Sylvester Oromoni: I hope you’ve withdrawn your children from Dowen College - Funke Akindele questions parents - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info