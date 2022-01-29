Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Odion Ighalo is leaving Al Shabab for a new club after he was blocked from AFCON 2021
News Wire NGR  - Odion Ighalo is set to leave Al Shabab for Al Hilal. This was confirmed by Italian football expert, Fabrizio Romano, via his verified Twitter page on Saturday. According to Romano, Ighalo has agreed on personal terms in a contract until June 2023.

11 hours ago
