Lassa Fever: Nigeria Records 32 Deaths, 170 Cases In Three Weeks – Report
Channels Television  - At least 32 people have died of Lassa fever since the beginning of the new year, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In a situation report obtained by Channels Television on Saturday, the agency disclosed that the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

