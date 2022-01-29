Post News
News at a Glance
Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia
Sahara Reporters
- Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
PHOTOS: Filling station razed as tanker explodes in Abia
Daily Trust:
Tanker explodes inside Abia filling station
The Punch:
Tanker Catches Fire Inside Filling Station In Umuahia A filling station along Aba Road, Umuahia was the scene of tanker fire. The fire started from a tanker on the premises of the fuel station.
Independent:
Tanker Explodes Inside Abia Filling Station
News Break:
Filling Station In Flames As Tanker Explodes In Abia
Within Nigeria:
Filling station razed as tanker explodes in Abia
Global Village Extra:
Tanker Explodes, Razes Filling Station In Abia
News Breakers:
Petrol tanker explodes within the premises of a filling station in Umuahia
Tori News:
Filling Station Razed As Tanker Explodes In Abia
More Picks
1
Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
2
Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
4
Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood, 20, accused of domestic violence and alleged sexual assault (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son -
Within Nigeria,
10 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
9
NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, charges new officers on drug war -
TVC News,
1 day ago
10
Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
