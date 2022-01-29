Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo
The Punch
- Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Why Yahoo boys, drug barons are becoming politicians - Soludo
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Many Drug Barons Now Use Politics As Alternative - Soludo
News Wire NGR:
Drug barons and internet scammers have flocked into politics to avoid being arrested – Chukwuma Soludo
247 U Reports:
Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative – Soludo
News Breakers:
Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo
Tunde Ednut:
Soludo: Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative
Within Nigeria:
Soludo: Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative
Infotrust News:
Many Drug Barons Now See Politics As Easy Alternative –Soludo
Kanyi Daily:
Politics Has Become A Big Business For Drug Barons, Internet Scammers – Soludo
Naija News:
Yahoo Boys, Drug Barons Now Politicians – Soludo
Anaedo Online:
Soludo Reveals Drug Barons Now Join Politics For Protection
More Picks
1
Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
2
Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
3
Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
4
Sylvester Oromoni: I hope you’ve withdrawn your children from Dowen College - Funke Akindele questions parents -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway -
The Rainbow,
16 hours ago
7
Ibom Air emerges best airline in Nigeria second consecutive time -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
8
Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
UPDATE: Two students feared killed, policeman wounded in Kwara cult raid -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
10
Obi Cubana Raises Alarm, Says Some People Are Using His Name To Do Bad Things -
Kanyi Daily,
12 hours ago
