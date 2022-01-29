Post News
News at a Glance
Fire razes Master Energy petrol service station in Umuahia
The Eagle Online
- The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that the fire started by 9am on Saturday and was put out at about 1pm.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Fire Guts Petrol Station In Umuahia ---- Residents of Umuahia, the Abia State capital, scampered for safety on Saturday morning when a diesel-laden tanker exploded in a petrol filling station identified as Masters Energy.
News Wire NGR:
Master Energy petrol station in Umuahia razed by fire
Sundiata Post:
Fire razes Master Energy petrol service station in Umuahia
247 U Reports:
Fire razes Master Energy petrol service station in Umuahia
