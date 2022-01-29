Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals
News photo Complete Sports  - Two goals from Karl Toko Ekambi earned hosts Cameroon 2-0 win against debutant Gambia and passage into the semi-finals of the AFCON 2021. After a goalless first half, Ekambi scored in the 50th and 57th minutes to end Gambia’s fairytale run.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis The Punch:
Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis
#AFCON2021: Toko Ekambi Fires Cameroon into the Semi-Finals Not Just OK:
#AFCON2021: Toko Ekambi Fires Cameroon into the Semi-Finals
Ekambi PM News:
Ekambi's brace tames Gambia, sends Cameroon to AFCON semis - P.M. News
AFCON: Ekambi’s brace sends Cameroon to semi-finals Prompt News:
AFCON: Ekambi’s brace sends Cameroon to semi-finals
Cameroon End Gambia’s Dream AFCON To Book Semi-Final Slot The Will:
Cameroon End Gambia’s Dream AFCON To Book Semi-Final Slot
Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis The Eagle Online:
Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis
Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis News Breakers:
Cameroon beat Gambia to reach AFCON semis
Cameroon Beat Gambia To Reach AFCON Semis Global Village Extra:
Cameroon Beat Gambia To Reach AFCON Semis
Ekambi’s Brace Sends Hosts Cameroon To AFCON Semi-finals Fresh Reporters:
Ekambi’s Brace Sends Hosts Cameroon To AFCON Semi-finals


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
4 Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood, 20, accused of domestic violence and alleged sexual assault (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 - TVC News, 21 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
9 NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, charges new officers on drug war - TVC News, 1 day ago
10 Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info