AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals Complete Sports - Two goals from Karl Toko Ekambi earned hosts Cameroon 2-0 win against debutant Gambia and passage into the semi-finals of the AFCON 2021. After a goalless first half, Ekambi scored in the 50th and 57th minutes to end Gambia’s fairytale run.



News Credibility Score: 99%