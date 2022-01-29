Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre
The Punch  - Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, has revealed that being a father has been the best moment of his life.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre Oyo Gist:
Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre
‘Fatherhood Is The Best Feeling Ever’, Says BBNaija Tobi Bakre News Break:
‘Fatherhood Is The Best Feeling Ever’, Says BBNaija Tobi Bakre
Tobi Bakre reveals that being a father is the best moment of his life Top Naija:
Tobi Bakre reveals that being a father is the best moment of his life
Being a father, best moment of my life – Tobi Bakre Correct NG:
Being a father, best moment of my life – Tobi Bakre
Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre News Breakers:
Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre
Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Being a father, best moment of my life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Being A Father, Best Moment Of My Life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre Infotrust News:
Being A Father, Best Moment Of My Life – BBNaija Tobi Bakre
Being a father, best moment of my life – Tobi Bakre Naija on Point:
Being a father, best moment of my life – Tobi Bakre


   More Picks
1 Read Details As CBN Removes ATM Maintenance Fee, Cuts Bank Charges, Others - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
2 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 CBN releases GSI framework to check bad loans - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 Filmmaker Mo Abudu welcomes second grandchild - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria is not finished, it is coming out stronger — Okorocha - National Accord, 23 hours ago
6 Sylvester Oromoni: I hope you’ve withdrawn your children from Dowen College - Funke Akindele questions parents - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Passengers Facilitation Delay Looms At Lagos Airport As FAAN Expands Terminal - Leadership, 22 hours ago
8 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 NCC warns against charging phones in trains, restaurants and other public places - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Nigeria Customs Service intercepts cocaine worth N3.9bn along Seme-Badagry Expressway - The Rainbow, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info