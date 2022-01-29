Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest soldier, Hassan Abdulhafiz, for robbery in Yobe
Legit  - The Police Command in Yobe said it arrested a soldier, Hassan Abdulhafiz, and two others for alleged criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, and armed robbery.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Soldier, 2 Others For Alleged Robbery Leadership:
Police Arrest Soldier, 2 Others For Alleged Robbery
Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Yobe Naija News:
Soldier Arrested For Armed Robbery In Yobe
Police arrest soldier for ‘robbery’ in Yobe News Breakers:
Police arrest soldier for ‘robbery’ in Yobe


   More Picks
1 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
4 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 11 hours ago
5 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
9 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info