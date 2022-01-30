Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote
News photo The Punch  - Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency: Ignore Northern Youths’ Call To Join Race, Shehu Sani Tells Dangote Information Nigeria:
Presidency: Ignore Northern Youths’ Call To Join Race, Shehu Sani Tells Dangote
Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote News Breakers:
Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote
Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote Within Nigeria:
Presidency: Ignore northern youths’ call to join race, Shehu Sani tells Dangote


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood, 20, accused of domestic violence and alleged sexual assault (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 - TVC News, 21 hours ago
7 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Fixing Nigeria's politics requires new developmental organisations - Soludo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info