Why fuel subsidy can’t be removed – Esele
News photo The Punch  - A former president of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Peter Esele, has identified citizens’ distrust of government and its inability to respond to the needs of the masses as major reasons why fuel subsidy in Nigeria cannot be removed.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

