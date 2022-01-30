Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lawmakers siphoning money using medical outreach, agencies, ICPC alleges
News photo The Punch  - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has accused senators and members of the House of Representatives of using medical outreach to divert and steal public funds.

