Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya
News photo The Punch  - Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Saturday, presented the staff of office to Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, as the second Emir of Gaya

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

