Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife
News photo Daily Post  - The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced restrictions for residents of Ile-Ife and surrounding towns over the increase in armed robbery

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ooni orders restrictions over robbery in Ile-Ife The Nation:
Ooni orders restrictions over robbery in Ile-Ife
Ooni imposes night to dawn curfew in Ife over criminal activities Vanguard News:
Ooni imposes night to dawn curfew in Ife over criminal activities
Ooni declares 11pm to 5am curfew in Ife Nigerian Tribune:
Ooni declares 11pm to 5am curfew in Ife
Ooni Ogunwusi Places Ile-Ife Under Lockdown Independent:
Ooni Ogunwusi Places Ile-Ife Under Lockdown
Ooni Orders Restrictions Over Robbery In Ile-Ife The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ooni Orders Restrictions Over Robbery In Ile-Ife
Ooni Ogunwusi places Ile-Ife under lockdown - P.M. News PM News:
Ooni Ogunwusi places Ile-Ife under lockdown - P.M. News
Insecurity: Ooni Ogunwusi Restricts Movement In Ile-Ife The New Diplomat:
Insecurity: Ooni Ogunwusi Restricts Movement In Ile-Ife
Ooni imposes night to dawn curfew in Ife over criminal activities Within Nigeria:
Ooni imposes night to dawn curfew in Ife over criminal activities


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 OFFICIAL: Barcelona Complete Loan Move for Adama Traore from Wolves - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info