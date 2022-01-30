Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


5 Killed, 7 Injured As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Osun
News photo Leadership  - No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed on Saturday in Ilesa, Osun state during a clash between two rival cult gangs.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa The Nation:
Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa
Cultists kill five residents in Osun community Daily Post:
Cultists kill five residents in Osun community
Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa The Herald:
Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa
Five Osun residents killed as rival cult gangs clash in Ilesa Peoples Gazette:
Five Osun residents killed as rival cult gangs clash in Ilesa
Tragedy as cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa in Osun News Wire NGR:
Tragedy as cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa in Osun
Cultists run riot in Ilesa, kill 5 residents Pulse Nigeria:
Cultists run riot in Ilesa, kill 5 residents
Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa The News Guru:
Cultists kill no fewer than five residents of Ilesa
Cultists Kill Five Residents In Ilesa The Genius Media:
Cultists Kill Five Residents In Ilesa


   More Picks
1 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Obiano Receives First Embraer 195-E2 Aircraft At Anambra Airport - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 5 Killed, 7 Injured As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Osun - Leadership, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info