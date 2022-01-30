Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria exports 3,991 containers of cocoa beans from Ondo/Ekiti in 2021 – Customs
News photo Premium Times  - “This is a 25.8 per cent increment, when compared to 3,172 containers of cocoa exported in 2020 during the same period,”

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

3,991 containers of cocoa beans exported in 2021: Customs Peoples Gazette:
3,991 containers of cocoa beans exported in 2021: Customs
Customs supervise export of 3991 containers of cocoa beans in 2021 National Accord:
Customs supervise export of 3991 containers of cocoa beans in 2021
Nigeria Exports 3,991 Containers of Cocoa Beans From Ondo/Ekiti in 2021 – Customs The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Exports 3,991 Containers of Cocoa Beans From Ondo/Ekiti in 2021 – Customs


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 - TVC News, 20 hours ago
4 NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, charges new officers on drug war - TVC News, 23 hours ago
5 Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, acquires new whip - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Fixing Nigeria's politics requires new developmental organisations - Soludo - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 EKEDC, IE give reason for power outage in Lagos - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana Raises Alarm, Says Some People Are Using His Name To Do Bad Things - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
9 Barty Makes History After Winning First Australian Open - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
10 Fire razes Master Energy petrol service station in Umuahia - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info