Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


North Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
News photo The Punch  - North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its record-breaking seventh launch this month as Seoul warned nuclear and long-range tests could be next.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

North Korea Tests Most Powerful Missile Since 2017 Channels Television:
North Korea Tests Most Powerful Missile Since 2017
North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017 The Guardian:
North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017
North Korea conducts largest missile test since 2017 - P.M. News PM News:
North Korea conducts largest missile test since 2017 - P.M. News
North Korea Fires Most Powerful Missile Since 2017, Data Suggests The Street Journal:
North Korea Fires Most Powerful Missile Since 2017, Data Suggests
North Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017 News Breakers:
North Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
North Korea Tests Most Powerful Missile Since 2017 Global Village Extra:
North Korea Tests Most Powerful Missile Since 2017


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 OFFICIAL: Barcelona Complete Loan Move for Adama Traore from Wolves - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info