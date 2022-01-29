Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorists Flee As Troops Attack Boko Haram Enclave, Recover Gun Trucks
Channels Television  - Boko Haram terrorists fled for their lives on Saturday as troops of the Nigerian Army attacked their enclave in Borno State.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks The Punch:
Troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks
Boko Haram terrorists flee as troops attack their enclave, recover gun trucks National Accord:
Boko Haram terrorists flee as troops attack their enclave, recover gun trucks
Troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks News Breakers:
Troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks
Terrorists flee as troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks Core TV News:
Terrorists flee as troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 OFFICIAL: Barcelona Complete Loan Move for Adama Traore from Wolves - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
3 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Fixing Nigeria's politics requires new developmental organisations - Soludo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info