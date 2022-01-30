Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Army Signals move to improve motivation of personnel in 2022
News photo The Guardian  - The Commander, Nigerian Army Signals (NAS), Maj.-Gen. Abiodun Owolabi, said that personnel of the NAS are being highly motivated for the effective delivery of service to ensure that operational activities go acccordingly in 2022.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

