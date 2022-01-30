Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DCP Kyari Deletes All Facebook Posts After Uploading 462 Pictures From Wedding Of IGP’s Son
News photo Information Nigeria  - The suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari, deleted all posts on his Facebook page shortly after uploading 462 pictures from the wedding of Maina Alkali, son of Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), in Maiduguri. Shortly ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

DCP Kyari deletes all Facebook posts after uploading 462 pictures from wedding of IGP’s son Republican Nigeria:
DCP Kyari deletes all Facebook posts after uploading 462 pictures from wedding of IGP’s son
DCP Kyari removes ALL Facebook posts hours after uploading 462 pictures from IGP Within Nigeria:
DCP Kyari removes ALL Facebook posts hours after uploading 462 pictures from IGP's son wedding
DCP Kyari Deletes ALL Facebook Posts After Uploading 462 Pictures From Wedding Of IGP’s Son Tori News:
DCP Kyari Deletes ALL Facebook Posts After Uploading 462 Pictures From Wedding Of IGP’s Son


   More Picks
1 Many drug barons now see politics as easy alternative –Soludo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood, 20, accused of domestic violence and alleged sexual assault (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Being a father, best moment of my life - BBNaija Tobi Bakre - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Ekambi’s Brace Against Gambia Sends Cameroon Into Semi-finals - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 Panic As Tanker Explodes Inside Filling Station In Abia - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67 - TVC News, 21 hours ago
7 We're waiting for you to join APC - Lawan to Udom Emmanuel - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Fixing Nigeria's politics requires new developmental organisations - Soludo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info