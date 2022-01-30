Aisha Buhari, Okonjo Iweala, First Ladies honoured at VIP 100+1 Women Of Impact TVC News - Women who have made a significant contribution to the nation’s growth and development have been recognised with awards. Those recorgnised include the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Buhari, DG World ...



News Credibility Score: 94%