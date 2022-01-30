Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
110 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for ' Borno Community
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) has said that 110 out of the 276 girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 are still unaccounted for.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Boko Haram releases four Chibok girls from captivity
Daily Post:
Boko Haram releases four abducted Chibok girls
Naija Loaded:
Boko Haram Releases Four Abducted Chibok Girls
Independent:
Boko Haram Releases Four Kidnapped Chibok Girls
The Street Journal:
Boko Haram Releases Four Chibok Girls From Captivity
News Wire NGR:
Boko Haram frees 4 Chibok girls abducted in January
Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram releases four abducted Chibok girls
The Will:
Terrorists Release Four Abducted Girls In Chibok
Naija News:
Four Chibok Girls Released From Boko Haram Captivity
Talk Glitz:
Boko Haram: Four Chibok Girls Released
Edujandon:
Boko Haram releases four abducted Chibok girls
Tori News:
Boko Haram Releases Four Abducted Chibok Girls
More Picks
1
We are not here for hookup - Singer Portable tells lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Kenya (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Nigerian lady kneels to accept her boyfriend's marriage proposal. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
110 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still unaccounted for ' Borno Community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Alleged contempt: Court slates Monday to hear committal application against finance minister, others -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
6
Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
How to report your bank when displeased – CBN -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Asari Dokubo says IPOB Worse Than Terrorist Organisation, Wreaking Havoc on Igboland With Sit-at-Home -
Global Upfront,
7 hours ago
9
Why We Can’t Support Tinubu, Any Other Southern Candidate For Presidency --Miyetti Allah -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay - Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband writes | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...