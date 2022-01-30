Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'New chapter', Al-Hilal move excites Ighalo
   More Picks
1 2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo’ll fight each other, jeopardize Southwest chances – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 11 including elderly woman killed, over 30 houses burnt as bandits attack Zangon Kataf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Amid probe, Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP Alkali’s son's wedding - The Nation, 16 hours ago
4 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Ooni Ogunwusi imposes restrictions as spate of robbery increases in Ile-Ife - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Embattled Cop Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana, Others Attend Wedding of IGP’s Son - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021 Q/Finals: Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
8 Timaya warns Nigerians to be wary of friends as teenage boys slaughter girl for ritual - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Osinbajo charges lawyers to call out corrupt Senior Advocates of Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
10 FRSC reacts to alleged promotion racketeering in agency - The Punch, 16 hours ago
