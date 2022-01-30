Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Germany Storm Kills One, Injures Two
The Street Journal  - By AFP 30 January 2022   |   1:49 pm A 58-year-old man was killed in the town of Beelitz near the capital Berlin on Saturday evening when an election poster fell on him as he walked with his partner, local media reported citing the police.

Germany storm kills one, injures two The Guardian:
Germany storm kills one, injures two
Channels Television:
Germany Storm Kills One, Injures Two
Germany Storm Kills One, Injures Two News Breakers:
Germany Storm Kills One, Injures Two


