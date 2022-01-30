Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fidelity Bank Rewards Customers in GAIM 5 Promo   | Investors King
News photo Investor King  - Ten customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have become N1million richer having received their cash prizes for emerging winners in the January draw of the Bank’s Get Alert in Millions savings promo, season 5 (GAIM 5).

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

