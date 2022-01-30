Biafra: You Are Not Igbo, Stop Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Replies Asari Dokubo Naija News - The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned former militant leader, Asari Dokubo to stop his frequent outbursts against the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Wonderful ...



News Credibility Score: 99%